Nicondra: Beautiful start to the week, looking for rain in the forecast

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Fantastic conditions settled in across the region for the weekend with our first true front of the fall season. Expect one more very pleasant day with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures through the day this Monday. Tuesday will be fairly nice as well, but we will see an increase in cloud cover across the region. By Wednesday a Gulf low will have moved north allowing for a steady stream of showers and some heavier storms to bring a well needed soaking to most locations. Spotty rain coverage will continue through Thursday and Friday ahead of another front moving in just in time to clear things out and cool it down for the weekend.

