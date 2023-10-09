BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Sheriff’s Dept. investigating Biloxi Police officer who hit pedestrian on Hwy 90

According to Sheriff Troy Peterson, the crash happened on Highway 90 in the emergency lane that...
According to Sheriff Troy Peterson, the crash happened on Highway 90 in the emergency lane that was blocked off for law enforcement and first responders.(Viewer submitted photo)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A woman walking across Hwy 90 in Biloxi Saturday night was struck by a Biloxi Police officer on a motorcycle. Now the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is handling the investigation into the crash.

According to Sheriff Troy Peterson, the crash happened on Highway 90 in the emergency lane that was blocked off for law enforcement and first responders.

Peterson said his investigators still need to do accident reconstruction before releasing any further details on what happened.

There is no information about the victim or her condition at this time. We will continue to follow this story and update you as we learn more.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victoria Saulter, 27, was booked Oct. 3 with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, an offense...
Orleans daycare worker accused of deliberately burning infant’s hand in scalding water, NOPD says
Lynell Reynolds was 13 when he shot and paralyzed a New Orleans man during an armed robbery in...
Escaped juvenile offender Lynell Reynolds arrested in Texas, US Marshals say
33 year old Morgan Freche of Loranger
Former Loranger teacher arrested amid claims she gave birth to student’s child
In upper right corner, New Orleans police can be seen investigating the shooting of two people...
Woman shoots two people on Bourbon Street early Saturday, NOPD says
Arrest graphic
Junior high student arrested after discovery of ‘hit list’ at Mandeville school

Latest News

Experts warn the war in Israel will have impacts on tensions and stabilizations across the world
War in Israel could impact global stability, U.S. trade, and intensify tensions, experts warn
Kaylee Timonet
Walker High Principal reinstates privileges for senior after dancing video makes headlines; Mom says ‘Too little, too late’
Gretna Fest 2023 wraps with no police incidents, chief says
Gretna Fest 2023 wraps with no police incidents, chief says
Experts warn the war in Israel will have impacts on tensions and stabilizations across the world
Experts warn the war in Israel will have impacts on tensions and stabilizations across the world