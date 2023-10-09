Thibodaux Police seeking information about shooting near high school football stadium

THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - Without a crime scene or a victim, police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday night (Oct. 6) near Thibodaux High School. The incident forced an abrupt end to the school’s football game against Hahnville.

Investigators say they are following leads but need the public’s help to make any potential arrests.

A Thibodaux woman and her granddaughter were inside their home Friday night when they heard several gunshots. The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous for her family’s safety, described the rapid succession of the shots.

“It was like ‘pow pow pow pow pow,’ like all just at one time,” she recounted. “I grabbed my grandbaby. I said let’s get down like under the bed cause the bed was kind of high. So, I was scared the shots were going to come through the window.”

Chaos erupted at Thibodaux’s football stadium, sending both players and attendees scrambling and fleeing in fear for their lives.

Thibodaux Police have not yet located a crime scene or a victim but are actively pursuing leads and anticipate providing further updates soon.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office said many people inside the stadium didn’t actually hear gunshots because of the crowd noise from the football game. However, word spread quickly, causing widespread concern.

“We’ve had our share of incidents here in the Thibodaux area with some of the schools. With bomb threats and other incidents happening in the past couple of weeks. There’s no reason to believe at this point that this was connected to any of that but still, this goes right in line with all of those things that parents have concerns about when they send their kids to school. In this case it was a sporting event‚” said LPSO Capt. Brennan Matherne.

Two deputies stationed in the stadium’s parking lot conducting security checks reported hearing five or six gunshots from somewhere nearby, off campus.

“This is why we have deputies at these events. This is why we have security at these events. So that we are present when there is a large crowd so that we can respond immediately and ensure the safety of everyone in attendance,” Capt. Matherne said.

Dozens of law enforcement officers converged on the scene and were able to work with school officials to implement an administrative lockdown. Athletes were sent to the locker rooms and fans were asked to remain in the stands.

Police said school officials and coaches from both teams agreed to cancel the game. Police, deputies, and city marshals helped escort people out for an orderly evacuation of the stadium.

“We ended up with a situation that could have gotten out of hand very fast, but our deputies took the proper action, and it ended up with everyone going home safely,” said Capt. Matherne. “Events like this that have taken place are all going to be part of an ongoing discussion as we go forward to see if there needs to be any further security measures implemented.”

The Sheriff’s Office is assisting Thibodaux Police with the investigation.

“This investigation they’ve been working around the clock on, and it will continue until we have some sort of answers. We’re going to continue working with our law enforcement partners, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office,” said Thibodaux Police Lt. Clint Dempster. “We work hand-in-hand here. We have each other’s back and that’s the way it should be.”

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crimestoppers.

“There’s a bunch of ears and eyes out there that see things that we don’t see,” Lt. Dempster said.

Meanwhile, residents remain hopeful someone will be held responsible.

“I hope they find out who it was because it was like really close to, I could have sworn it was like right in my backyard,” an anonymous source told Fox 8.

