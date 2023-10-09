Walker High Principal reinstates privileges for senior after dancing video makes headlines; Mom says ‘Too little, too late’

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - The principal of Walker High School released a statement Sunday afternoon, October 8, on the Kaylee Timonet situation, following public backlash towards his decision to take away her school privileges after a video surfaced of her dancing at a private party at an off-site location following homecoming.

In the statement, Principal Jason St. Pierre said he has apologized to the Timonet family and will reinstate Kaylee’s position on the Student Government Association and reinstate his scholarship endorsement for her.

“At Walker High, we strive to place our students first in every decision so they may be prepared for whatever career path they may aspire to take, and I believe my action will assist in doing that,” said St. Pierre in the statement.

The video in question of the homecoming afterparty was originally posted by a DJ promoting his business.

However, Kaylee’s mom Rachel told WAFB the scholarship was due on October 3, and the apology message from the principal should have came sooner.

“It’s too little, too late. I even told him on the phone conversation when he made it to us at noon today asking us to come into the office and he mentioned reinstating the scholarship, I let him know that the scholarship deadline was done, and the damage that he’s done to her is done. I also told him I gave them the opportunity when I came in there at 7 o’ clock the next morning, to try and rectify the situation at that point. Now, with somebody holding his hand forcing him to do something, an apology being enforced it’s too late,” said Rachel Timonet.

St. Pierre said he met with district staff and is hopeful to rectify this situation for Kaylee to enjoy the remainder of her senior year.

“The SGA was created to give students a voice in their school and their community, to promote leadership qualities, and to represent their school with pride, enthusiasm, and respect. Our student government members are held to a high standard of student behavior. While I stand by that premise, I do believe that standard deserves the input of not just myself and top administrators, but also those student leaders. I hope to create a path moving forward where we can work together to create clear expectations for all,” he said in the statement.

The mom tells WAFB she is consulting with attorneys about the ordeal on Monday, October 9.

“I never wanted anything to get to this point. I really tried as a parent, even though they did something to me, my daughter, without even having me there to defend her, but now to put words in my mouth and go about and do it like this, no,” said Timonet.

Kaylee has just eight weeks left of her senior year before she graduates early.

Read the full statement from Walker High School Principal Jason St. Pierre below:

A message from Jason St. Pierre, Principal of Walker High Livingston Parish Public Schools Good afternoon WHS Family, I believe it is necessary to respond to the public attention that has resulted from my actions regarding Kaylee Timonet’s participation in a dance party that was sponsored at an off-site location following WHS Homecoming. I have had time to consider my actions, have conversations with the Timonets, and meet with district staff. First, let me say that I have apologized to the Timonets and I am hopeful that my scheduled meeting with Kaylee’s mom will rectify this situation and allow Kaylee to enjoy the remainder of her senior year at Walker High School. I will be reinstating Kaylee’s position on the Student Government Association. The SGA was created to give students a voice in their school and their community, to promote leadership qualities, and to represent their school with pride, enthusiasm, and respect. Our student government members are held to a high standard of student behavior. While I stand by that premise, I do believe that standard deserves the input of not just myself and top administrators, but also those student leaders. I hope to create a path moving forward where we can work together to create clear expectations for all. I will be reinstating my scholarship endorsement for Kaylee. At Walker High, we strive to place our students first in every decision so they may be prepared for whatever career path they may aspire to take, and I believe my action will assist in doing that. Finally, during my conversation with Kaylee regarding the dance party, the subject of religious beliefs was broached by Kaylee and myself. While that conversation was meant with the best intentions, I do understand it is not my responsibility to determine what students’ or others’ religious beliefs may be – that should be the responsibility of the individual As principal of Walker High School, I am faced daily with many difficult decisions for the interest of our students and employees that are never taken lightly. Please know that I always strive to place our students first in every decision. It is for that reason that I have taken this corrective action. As we move forward, I ask for your continued support of Walker High School, our amazing teachers, and outstanding students. Thank you, Jason St. Pierre, Principal Walker High School

