BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

War in Israel could impact global stability, U.S. trade, and intensify tensions, experts warn

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:07 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As the conflict escalates overseas, experts have raised concerns over the potential global repercussions of an intensified war in Israel.

They believe these developments will not only affect the geopolitical landscape but will also have lasting impacts on stabilization and tensions worldwide.

Fox 8 Political Analyst Mike Sherman weighs in on the topic, emphasizing the critical role of the US in the ensuing months. He says the White House’s decision to support Israel’s right to defend itself will position the U.S. as an influential player in the upcoming developments.

Moreover, the ongoing conflict has raised concerns about potential trade disruptions. The US has strong trade ties with Israel, especially in technology. Such interruptions could inadvertently affect American consumers.

“The intraparty disputes in Israel’s government are gone so for Louisianians, much of your technology comes from Israel, intel, some of the chips in your computers come from Israel. It’s a major modern trade partner,” said Sherman. “To put this in perspective as Americans we need to go back to September 11th. This was an attack of the scale and enormity on Israel as the September 11th attacks were in America. and think about how that changed everything. That is what Israel is going through in these first 24 hours. Everything is different.”

Sherman also warns of the broader consequences of the conflict. He believes that fighting in Israel might ignite tensions in other countries, particularly between Muslim and Jewish communities.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victoria Saulter, 27, was booked Oct. 3 with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, an offense...
Orleans daycare worker accused of deliberately burning infant’s hand in scalding water, NOPD says
Lynell Reynolds was 13 when he shot and paralyzed a New Orleans man during an armed robbery in...
Escaped juvenile offender Lynell Reynolds arrested in Texas, US Marshals say
33 year old Morgan Freche of Loranger
Former Loranger teacher arrested amid claims she gave birth to student’s child
In upper right corner, New Orleans police can be seen investigating the shooting of two people...
Woman shoots two people on Bourbon Street early Saturday, NOPD says
Arrest graphic
Junior high student arrested after discovery of ‘hit list’ at Mandeville school

Latest News

Gretna Fest 2023 wraps with no police incidents, chief says
Gretna Fest 2023 wraps with no police incidents, chief says
Experts warn the war in Israel will have impacts on tensions and stabilizations across the world
Experts warn the war in Israel will have impacts on tensions and stabilizations across the world
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) tries to pass the ball under pressure from New...
After Further Review: Five takes from Saints win over Patriots
Douglass beats Country Day, 12-7