War in Israel could impact global stability, U.S. trade, and intensify tensions, experts warn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As the conflict escalates overseas, experts have raised concerns over the potential global repercussions of an intensified war in Israel.

They believe these developments will not only affect the geopolitical landscape but will also have lasting impacts on stabilization and tensions worldwide.

Fox 8 Political Analyst Mike Sherman weighs in on the topic, emphasizing the critical role of the US in the ensuing months. He says the White House’s decision to support Israel’s right to defend itself will position the U.S. as an influential player in the upcoming developments.

Moreover, the ongoing conflict has raised concerns about potential trade disruptions. The US has strong trade ties with Israel, especially in technology. Such interruptions could inadvertently affect American consumers.

“The intraparty disputes in Israel’s government are gone so for Louisianians, much of your technology comes from Israel, intel, some of the chips in your computers come from Israel. It’s a major modern trade partner,” said Sherman. “To put this in perspective as Americans we need to go back to September 11th. This was an attack of the scale and enormity on Israel as the September 11th attacks were in America. and think about how that changed everything. That is what Israel is going through in these first 24 hours. Everything is different.”

Sherman also warns of the broader consequences of the conflict. He believes that fighting in Israel might ignite tensions in other countries, particularly between Muslim and Jewish communities.

