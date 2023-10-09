BBB Accredited Business
Watching for a midweek storm with widespread rain potential

The nice fall weather will leave us for a few days this week
Widespread Wednesday Storms
Widespread Wednesday Storms
By Zack Fradella
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The attention is shifting from the beautiful, fall weather to what looks to be a stormy midweek period along the Gulf Coast.

A chilly start this morning will give way to a beautiful afternoon though. Sunshine will dominate the forecast for one more day and that sun is going to start a warming trend for us. Highs through the afternoon likely climb back to the lower 80s.

The midweek period is going to turn wet real quick Tuesday night going into Wednesday. A Gulf low in association with tropical moisture surging in from the Pacific side of Mexico will yield widespread rain, some of which may be heavy. Models remain consistent on the heaviest of rain falling along the coast or just offshore but the widespread nature of this storm likely yields 1-2″ of rain across most of the area. We’ll be watching for a flood threat where those heaviest of downpours set up.

Once to the end of this week, we’ll be waiting on our next cold front which doesn’t sweep through until late Friday. That next front will be another strong one setting the stage for a second gorgeous weekend of weather!

Morning weather update for Saturday, Oct. 7