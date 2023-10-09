Woman ‘prescribed’ new cat by heart doctor after she showed up to appointment feeling down

GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV/Gray News) - A woman in Virginia has built a special bond with a new animal addition to her household named after a special person in her life.

Robin Sipe began seeing specialists at Sentara RMH in Harrisonburg several years ago for issues with her lungs. One of these specialists was pulmonary physician Dr. Earl King.

“Dr. King has saved my life at least three times,” Sipe said.

Dr. King has treated Sipe for different problems over the years, but a new type of health issue arose at a recent appointment.

“I was very, very sad. Dr. King asked me why I was so sad because he was concerned about my overall well-being. I told him I had lost my beloved pet, a cat, and I was very sad about her loss,” Sipe said.

That was when Dr. King got creative with his treatment.

“I’d recommended that she proceed to get a new cat and I actually wrote her a prescription to get a cat. Cats and dogs are important for patients, for comfort or touch or wellbeing of their cardiovascular health, lung health,” Dr. King said.

Sipe said she left Dr. King’s office that day and went to a farm to pick up some produce. She then came across little Earlene.

“She’s a three-legged kitten,” Sipe said.

Earlene had suffered an injury shortly after she was born and lost most of one of her front paws.

Right away, Sipe knew the two had an instant bond and said that the kitten came into her life at just the right time.

“I live here alone, and she’s a lot of company to me. She likes to play, I like to play. We do great, we love each other, we respect each other,” Sipe said.

As Earlene grows up, Sipe said she hopes to pay it forward with the same care that Dr. King showed her.

“He was compassionate, he was caring, he went the extra mile for me. And I hope that everyone can have a doctor in their life just like Dr. Earl King,” she said.

Sipe also said that she would like to take Earlene on visits to facilities that help veterans or those dealing with limb loss.

