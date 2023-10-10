BBB Accredited Business
16-year-old girl struck by vehicle while walking to school in Kenner

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Kenner police have confirmed that a 16-year-old female was struck by a vehicle while she was walking to school Tuesday (Oct. 10) morning.

Police say she was taken to a local hospital where she was reported listed as in critical condition.

The accident occurred at 7:45 a.m. at the intersection of Vintage Drive and Chateau Pontet-Canet, police say.

The vehicle was traveling in the eastbound direction on Vintage Drive when the teen was struck in the street.

Police say the matter is an ongoing situation and that anyone with information is asked to call them at (504) 712-2222 or call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

