BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Bruce: First widespread rain in months on Wednesday; strong gusty winds build in as well

Bruce: Much needed wide spread rain comes Wednesday with strong blustery winds
Bruce: Much needed wide spread rain comes Wednesday with strong blustery winds(maxuser | FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It has been several months since we have seen wide spread rain chances. Strong gusty winds will accompany the low as winds will gust 35-45mph at times midday Wednesday. The developing low in the Gulf of Mexico will bring big changes to the area for Wednesday. We are calling it a First Alert Weather Day as it has been quite some time since we’ve experienced long duration widespread rain. Isolated flooding is possible particularly well south along the coast line. Most of us will see a blustery day with passing rain storms through the afternoon and evening hours.

Temperatures will be on the cool side with clouds, rain and breezy conditions making for an uncomfortable day. The low will move on to the northeast quickly with drier conditions for Thursday, but with plenty of moisture left behind we could see another round of heavy rain Friday ahead of the next cold front. By the weekend we are back to a crisp nice fall feel.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victoria Saulter, 27, was booked Oct. 3 with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, an offense...
Orleans daycare worker accused of deliberately burning infant’s hand in scalding water, NOPD says
In upper right corner, New Orleans police can be seen investigating the shooting of two people...
Woman shoots two people on Bourbon Street early Saturday, NOPD says
33 year old Morgan Freche of Loranger
Former Loranger teacher arrested amid claims she gave birth to student’s child
Arrest graphic
Junior high student arrested after discovery of ‘hit list’ at Mandeville school
Lynell Reynolds was 13 when he shot and paralyzed a New Orleans man during an armed robbery in...
Escaped juvenile offender Lynell Reynolds arrested in Texas, US Marshals say

Latest News

Fox 8 First Alert Weather Day as widespread rain expected through southeast Louisiana and the...
Nicondra: Widespread rain expected through the day Wednesday
Wednesday's Weather
Gulf hybrid low to bring a wet and windy Wednesday
Wednesday's Forecast
Midweek forecast turns wet and windy as a Gulf low moves in
Afternoon weather update for Tuesday, Oct. 10