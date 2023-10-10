BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Car rams into Chinese consulate in San Francisco and police fatally shoot driver, officers say

Officials say a car rammed into the Chinese consulate in San Francisco, coming to a stop in the...
Officials say a car rammed into the Chinese consulate in San Francisco, coming to a stop in the lobby and creating a chaotic scene that ended with police shooting the driver, who later died at the hospital.(Source: KGO via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A car rammed into the Chinese consulate in San Francisco on Monday, coming to a stop in the lobby and creating a chaotic scene that ended with police shooting the driver, who later died at the hospital, officials said.

Police descended on the consulate building after 3 p.m. on a report of a vehicle crashing into the building and urged people to avoid the area. Officers entered the lobby of the consulate’s visa office, made contact with the suspect and an officer involved shooting occurred involving the driver, police Sgt. Kathryn Winters said during a short news conference.

Despite “life-saving efforts” the suspect was pronounced deceased at the hospital, police said.

Television cameras showed a Honda sedan crashed into the visa office and the doors in front of the building were cordoned off.

Winters said they didn’t know why the vehicle crashed into the building or how many people were inside at the time but said they didn’t have reports of other injuries.

Police are working and coordinating with investigators from the U.S. Department of State and the Chinese consulate.

“I wish I could give you more but this is a very complex investigation,” Winters said.

A statement from the Chinese consulate general denounced Monday’s incident.

“On the afternoon of October 9, 2023, local time, an unidentified person drove a vehicle and violently crashed into the document hall of our consulate, posing a serious threat to the safety of staff and people on site, and damaging the facilities of our consulate,” the statement said. “Our embassy severely condemns this violent attack.”

The consulate said that it has demanded more details about the incident and asked that it be “dealt with seriously in accordance with the law.”

The Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China is on a major street across from the city’s Japantown neighborhood.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victoria Saulter, 27, was booked Oct. 3 with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, an offense...
Orleans daycare worker accused of deliberately burning infant’s hand in scalding water, NOPD says
Lynell Reynolds was 13 when he shot and paralyzed a New Orleans man during an armed robbery in...
Escaped juvenile offender Lynell Reynolds arrested in Texas, US Marshals say
33 year old Morgan Freche of Loranger
Former Loranger teacher arrested amid claims she gave birth to student’s child
In upper right corner, New Orleans police can be seen investigating the shooting of two people...
Woman shoots two people on Bourbon Street early Saturday, NOPD says
Arrest graphic
Junior high student arrested after discovery of ‘hit list’ at Mandeville school

Latest News

Louisiana State Police said 67-year-old motorcyclist Douglas Jenkins of Covington was killed...
Motorcyclist, 67, killed in crash involving allegedly impaired Covington woman
FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot up to $1.73 billion as lottery losing streak continues
Smoke rises from an explosion on the Islamic National Bank following an Israeli air strike in...
Israel strikes and seals off Gaza after incursion by Hamas, which vows to execute hostages
Jewish and Palestinian groups gathered at separate events Monday (Oct.9) in response to the war...
‘Horrifying’ war abroad worries New Orleans’ Jewish, Arabic communities