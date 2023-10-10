Congressman Scalise’s future in balance as Republicans huddle to decide on next House Speaker

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - House Republicans are holding closed-door meetings Monday (Oct. 9) as they inch closer to selecting a new Speaker of the House. Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise of Metairie is vying for the job against Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan.

Scalise and Jordan are working the Republican conference in an attempt to shore up support for their bids, one week after former Speaker Kevin McCarthy was ousted from the role.

A formal vote on the House floor could come as early as Wednesday, but indicators point to a vote later in the week.

“They know these guys. They’ve worked hand-in-hand with both of these guys for many years,” said Dillard University political analyst Robert Collins. “I think it’s two very stark choices, actually.”

Collins said Scalise is the coalition-building candidate, while Jordan would be more of a hard-liner, less willing to negotiate.

“Jordan is the more confrontational candidate. He’s the candidate who’s more likely to be in favor of a government shutdown,” Collins said. “Scalise is going to be more along the lines. He’s more of the consensus candidate who wants to negotiate with the Democrats and with the Biden administration.”

If Scalise is elected Speaker, Collins said he will find the role different than it was even a decade ago.

“Speakers today don’t have the same power that speakers had 20 years ago, 10 years ago, as far as appropriating money,” Collins said. “Part of the reason they don’t have the same power is because the majorities that speakers work with today are very, very small.”

The candidates are expected to present in a forum to GOP representatives Tuesday, and on Wednesday morning a secret vote could be held.

But the party doesn’t yet appear to be coalescing around one candidate per CNN reporting.

“The problems that we have internally, they don’t go away with a new Speaker,” Scalise told Fox News. “But the real question the members have is, ‘How do we get things back on track?’”

Throwing yet another wrench into the situation: Israel’s war on Hamas.

“Obviously, when you’re in the middle of a war, time is of the essence,” Collins said. “You don’t want to put a bill on the floor and to have that bill delayed because you don’t have a Speaker.”

Fox 8′s Sabrina Wilson will be reporting live from Washington D.C. this week as the process to select a new Speaker plays out.

