Duncan Commentary: Will the real New Orleans Saints please stand up

By Jeff Duncan
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Will the real New Orleans Saints please stand up?

We’re five weeks into the 2023 season, and it’s still hard to get a read on team Jekyll and Hyde.

One week they’re laying an egg at home in ugly loss to the Bucs. The next they’re handing Bill Belichick’s Patriots their worst home shutout loss in franchise history.

Which team are they?

Your guess is as good as mine.

At this point, I don’t know which team is going to show up from week to week, sometimes, for that matter, from half to half.

Consistency has been an elusive commodity.

But, while pounding the Patriots on Sunday, the Saints just might have found their identity. Suffocating defense. Balanced, efficient offense. And lights-out special teams. That’s their formula for success.

This Saints team is never going to be the high-flying, high-scoring juggernaut of the Brees-Payton era. That’s not what head coach Dennis Allen wants. That’s not who he is.

These Saints more closely resemble Jim Mora’s defensive-minded clubs of the 80s and 90s. They’re a modern-day version of the Dome Patrol, just without the catchy nickname.

It might not be the most exciting, aesthetically pleasing style of play in the NFL. But when executed properly it’s highly effective.

On Sunday, the Saints weren’t just effective. They were dominant. This is the team we all expected to see in Week 1. Better late than never.

