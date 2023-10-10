Gulf hybrid low to bring a wet and windy Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The combination of tropical moisture from the southern Gulf and an old front stalled over the area will form a hybrid low off the Louisiana Coast on Wednesday.

This hybrid low will lead to the most widespread rain the region has seen in months which is why a First Alert Weather Day has been declared. The good news is the threat for flooding looks low. Models continue to show the highest rainfall totals (4-6″) occurring offshore over the open Gulf. Closer to the coastline a few inches of rain remains possible but inland spots are only expected to receive about an inch.

Strong winds are also a possibility as the low wraps up offshore and slides past the coastline. Coastal sites will see winds 40-60 mph which is why a Gale Warning will go up. Once you get away from the coast, consistent gusts between 30-40 mph are possible.

All of this nasty weather will come with temperatures in the 60s through the duration of Wednesday make for a cool, damp day.

Quickly the hybrid low will push east of us overnight Wednesday going into Thursday and conditions will improve dramatically. Although another round of rain is possible by Friday.

