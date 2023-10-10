BBB Accredited Business
Gulf hybrid low to bring a wet and windy Wednesday

Rainfall accumulations will be around an inch in most places
By Zack Fradella
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The combination of tropical moisture from the southern Gulf and an old front stalled over the area will form a hybrid low off the Louisiana Coast on Wednesday.

This hybrid low will lead to the most widespread rain the region has seen in months which is why a First Alert Weather Day has been declared. The good news is the threat for flooding looks low. Models continue to show the highest rainfall totals (4-6″) occurring offshore over the open Gulf. Closer to the coastline a few inches of rain remains possible but inland spots are only expected to receive about an inch.

Strong winds are also a possibility as the low wraps up offshore and slides past the coastline. Coastal sites will see winds 40-60 mph which is why a Gale Warning will go up. Once you get away from the coast, consistent gusts between 30-40 mph are possible.

All of this nasty weather will come with temperatures in the 60s through the duration of Wednesday make for a cool, damp day.

Quickly the hybrid low will push east of us overnight Wednesday going into Thursday and conditions will improve dramatically. Although another round of rain is possible by Friday.

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day(Source: NOAA)

