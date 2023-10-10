BBB Accredited Business
Midweek forecast to turns wet and windy as a Gulf low moves in

Around an inch of rain is expected for the entire area with some heavier spots along the coast
Wednesday's Forecast
Wednesday's Forecast(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:40 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Quickly the weather will be changing over the next 24 hours as we trade in the beautiful, fall conditions for a nasty, wet and windy Wednesday.

Today is that transition day with skies clouding up and rain filling in offshore. The combination of tropical moisture surging in from the far southern Gulf and two Pacific storms crossing Mexico will organize a low pressure off the Louisiana Coast later tonight. By late evening, expect some of those rain showers to start to work inland.

First thing on Wednesday the wet weather will increase area wide and stay with us for the duration of the day. Now the overall pattern yields the heaviest rain falling offshore or right at the immediate coast. Generally around an inch of rain is expected falling over several hours during the course of the day. The winds will be up too as Gale Warnings have been posted offshore. Expect coastal areas to see winds around 40 mph, inland spots will likely gust to 30 mph. Rain chances for Wednesday will be 100%.

We get a reprieve from the rain on Thursday but our next cold front is set to arrive Friday leading to another rain chance with maybe even some storms too. This front will move through heading into the weekend bringing another gorgeous stretch of weather which likely last into next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

