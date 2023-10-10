BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Mother, son found shot to death inside burned home in Mississippi

WLBT General Photo
WLBT General Photo(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT CO, Miss. (WLBT) - A mother and her son were found shot to death inside their Forest, Mississippi home.

Coroner J. Van Thames has identified the victims as Zina Williams, in her mid 40′s, and 8-year-old Zacchesus Williams.

The discovery was made on Wash Drive around 9 p.m. Monday when first responders were initially called to a house fire.

Crews immediately called the coroner after finding two bodies inside the home.

Thames said the alleged boyfriend shot both mother and child. WLBT is awaiting details of the investigation from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victoria Saulter, 27, was booked Oct. 3 with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, an offense...
Orleans daycare worker accused of deliberately burning infant’s hand in scalding water, NOPD says
33 year old Morgan Freche of Loranger
Former Loranger teacher arrested amid claims she gave birth to student’s child
In upper right corner, New Orleans police can be seen investigating the shooting of two people...
Woman shoots two people on Bourbon Street early Saturday, NOPD says
Arrest graphic
Junior high student arrested after discovery of ‘hit list’ at Mandeville school
Lynell Reynolds was 13 when he shot and paralyzed a New Orleans man during an armed robbery in...
Escaped juvenile offender Lynell Reynolds arrested in Texas, US Marshals say

Latest News

DUNCAN COMMENTARY: Will the real New Orleans Saints please stand up
16-year-old girl hit on way to school in Kenner
16-year-old girl struck by vehicle while walking to school in Kenner
New Orleans religious communities unite against violence in Israel, expressing concern over...
New Orleans religious communities unite against violence in Israel
16-year-old girl hit on way to school in Kenner