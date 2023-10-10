Motorcyclist, 67, killed in crash involving allegedly impaired Covington woman

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - A 67-year-old motorcyclist died Monday (Oct. 9) after being struck by an allegedly impaired driver on State Highway 437, the Louisiana State Police said.

Authorities said Douglas Jenkins of Covington was wearing a helmet, but still sustained fatal injuries after an oncoming 2011 Honda CRV turned in front of him on the highway near South Fitzmorris Road and struck his 1997 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

The driver of the SUV -- identified as 46-year-old Kimberly Dufrene of Covington -- was suspected of driving while impaired, authorities said. The LSP said she was booked with vehicular homicide, DWI (second offense) and failing to yield while turning left.

Vehicular homicide is punishable by 5 to 30 years in state prison upon conviction in Louisiana.

State police said Jenkins was taken for emergency medical treatment but died at a hospital. Dufrene, whom police said was wearing a seat belt, sustained minor injuries in the collision and received hospital treatment before her arrest.

The LSP said routine toxicology samples were collected from both drivers and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

