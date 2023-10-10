BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Motorcyclist, 67, killed in crash involving allegedly impaired Covington woman

Louisiana State Police said 67-year-old motorcyclist Douglas Jenkins of Covington was killed...
Louisiana State Police said 67-year-old motorcyclist Douglas Jenkins of Covington was killed Monday (Oct. 9) when struck by an allegedly impaired driver identified as Kimberly Dufrene of Covington.(Louisiana State Police)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - A 67-year-old motorcyclist died Monday (Oct. 9) after being struck by an allegedly impaired driver on State Highway 437, the Louisiana State Police said.

Authorities said Douglas Jenkins of Covington was wearing a helmet, but still sustained fatal injuries after an oncoming 2011 Honda CRV turned in front of him on the highway near South Fitzmorris Road and struck his 1997 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

The driver of the SUV -- identified as 46-year-old Kimberly Dufrene of Covington -- was suspected of driving while impaired, authorities said. The LSP said she was booked with vehicular homicide, DWI (second offense) and failing to yield while turning left.

Vehicular homicide is punishable by 5 to 30 years in state prison upon conviction in Louisiana.

State police said Jenkins was taken for emergency medical treatment but died at a hospital. Dufrene, whom police said was wearing a seat belt, sustained minor injuries in the collision and received hospital treatment before her arrest.

The LSP said routine toxicology samples were collected from both drivers and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victoria Saulter, 27, was booked Oct. 3 with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, an offense...
Orleans daycare worker accused of deliberately burning infant’s hand in scalding water, NOPD says
Lynell Reynolds was 13 when he shot and paralyzed a New Orleans man during an armed robbery in...
Escaped juvenile offender Lynell Reynolds arrested in Texas, US Marshals say
33 year old Morgan Freche of Loranger
Former Loranger teacher arrested amid claims she gave birth to student’s child
In upper right corner, New Orleans police can be seen investigating the shooting of two people...
Woman shoots two people on Bourbon Street early Saturday, NOPD says
Arrest graphic
Junior high student arrested after discovery of ‘hit list’ at Mandeville school

Latest News

Jewish and Palestinian groups gathered at separate events Monday (Oct.9) in response to the war...
‘Horrifying’ war abroad worries New Orleans’ Jewish, Arabic communities
Republican Congressman Steve Scalise of Metairie is up against Ohio's Jim Jordan in the race to...
Congressman Scalise’s future in balance as Republicans huddle to decide on next House Speaker
Dr. Astrid Birgden, an Australian forensic/clinical psychologist, has served as the Orleans...
Federal monitor questions qualifications of Sheriff Susan Hutson’s jail warden
Republicans meeting to decide between Scalise, Jordan for House Speaker