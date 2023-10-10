Nicondra: Widespread rain expected through the day Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A developing low in the Gulf of Mexico will bring big changes to the area for Wednesday. We are calling it a First Alert Weather Day as it has been quite some time since we’ve experienced long duration widespread rain. Isolated flooding is possible particularly well south along the coast line. Most of us will see a blustery day with passing rain storms through the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will be on the cool side with clouds, rain and breezy conditions making for an uncomfortable day. The low will move on to the northeast quickly with drier conditions for Thursday, but with plenty of moisture left behind we could see another round of heavy rain Friday ahead of the next cold front.

