Vikings star WR Justin Jefferson to be placed on injured reserve

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson catches a touchdown pass against the Carolina...
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson catches a touchdown pass against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)(Rusty Jones | AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MINNESOTA (WVUE) - Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson will be placed on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury he suffered in Sunday’s loss to Kansas City, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

A timeline for return has not been established.

With the former LSU star and St. Rose native out of the lineup, the Vikings will have to find offensive production outside of their biggest playmaker.

