Vikings star WR Justin Jefferson to be placed on injured reserve

MINNESOTA (WVUE) - Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson will be placed on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury he suffered in Sunday’s loss to Kansas City, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

A timeline for return has not been established.

With the former LSU star and St. Rose native out of the lineup, the Vikings will have to find offensive production outside of their biggest playmaker.

The exact timeline is TBD based on how he responds to treatment. But Jefferson is out at least four games. pic.twitter.com/hBAYZHZqlV — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 10, 2023

