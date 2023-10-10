BBB Accredited Business
Walk-On’s hosting giveback event in support of LSU’s Greg Brooks Jr.

Brooks plays as a safety for LSU and is currently fighting a rare form of brain cancer called medulloblastoma.
Brooks plays as a safety for LSU and is currently fighting a rare form of brain cancer called medulloblastoma.(Walk-On's)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is going above and beyond for one LSU football player.

The restaurant is hosting a giveback event in support of Greg Brooks Jr. on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Brooks plays as a safety for LSU and is currently fighting a rare form of brain cancer called medulloblastoma.

Walk-On’s says it will donate 10 percent of dine-in and to-go sales to Greg as he continues his battle against cancer.

Participating restaurants include:

  • Baton Rouge (Burbank and Towne Center)
  • Brusly
  • Gonzales (Tanger)
  • Prairieville
  • Denham Springs

The giveback event will last all day on Tuesday.

Brooks had emergency surgery in September to remove a large brain tumor.

