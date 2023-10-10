BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

WATCH: Herd of sheep caught crossing the road in mesmerizing drone video

A drone caught mesmerizing patterns of a massive sheep herd. (SOURCE: CNN)
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTHELLO, Wash. (CNN) – For the next minute or so, don’t let anyone pull the wool over your eyes or you’ll miss the massive herd of sheep crossing the road.

There’s no point in trying to count the sheep because of how many there are in a drone video taken in Othello, Washington.

A few men on utility vehicles herded the sheep while another man strung plastic fencing across the highway.

If the video is sped up, it becomes weirdly mesmerizing and oddly reminiscent of cow art by a Kansas character who calls himself Farmer Derek.

Derek drove around strategically dropping feed for the cows so that the drone overhead captured them forming a smiley face.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victoria Saulter, 27, was booked Oct. 3 with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, an offense...
Orleans daycare worker accused of deliberately burning infant’s hand in scalding water, NOPD says
In upper right corner, New Orleans police can be seen investigating the shooting of two people...
Woman shoots two people on Bourbon Street early Saturday, NOPD says
33 year old Morgan Freche of Loranger
Former Loranger teacher arrested amid claims she gave birth to student’s child
Arrest graphic
Junior high student arrested after discovery of ‘hit list’ at Mandeville school
Lynell Reynolds was 13 when he shot and paralyzed a New Orleans man during an armed robbery in...
Escaped juvenile offender Lynell Reynolds arrested in Texas, US Marshals say

Latest News

FILE - The icon for the video sharing TikTok app is seen on a smartphone, on Feb. 28, 2023.
Utah sues TikTok, alleging it lures children into addictive, destructive social media habits
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Saturday, Oct. 7,...
Citing Trump’s online attacks, US prosecutors seek protections for potential jurors in election case
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report in the Roosevelt Room of the...
Biden condemns Hamas brutality in attack on Israel and call out rape and torture by militants
An Israel strike at a Gaza port is seen Tuesday.
Gazans scramble for safety as Israeli airstrikes pound sealed-off territory to punish Hamas
Five women sued Tim Ballard, the founder of anti-child-trafficking group Operation Underground...
Lawsuit alleges famous child-trafficking opponent sexually abused women who posed as his wife