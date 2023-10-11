BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

81-year-old yo-yo man shares life trick to finding happiness

Dale Myrberg and his yo-yo acrobatics have been a fixture at the Snowbird Oktoberfest for more...
Dale Myrberg and his yo-yo acrobatics have been a fixture at the Snowbird Oktoberfest for more than 35 years.(KSL)
By Peter Rosen
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SNOWBIRD, Utah (KSL) – At almost 82 years old, a Utah native is still entertaining crowds with difficult yo-yo tricks.

Dale Myrberg has been a fixture at the Snowbird Oktoberfest for the last 35 festivals. He said his life has had its ups and downs, just like his art form.

When you’ve been around the world, you learn a trick or two that might be worth sharing with others.

Myrberg’s story began when he was very young.

“When I was five years old, my brother borrowed a yo-yo from a friend of his and I got a hold of it,” Myrberg said.

Myrberg said the newfound talent led him to his first show in 1976 and around the world to places including Singapore and Australia.

The yo-yo man has also experienced a lot of difficulties in his life, including back surgery, bladder cancer and a triple bypass.

Additionally, he suffered a broken heart after his wife passed away.

But Myrberg still remains enthused to come out and show off his talent.

“The trick to keeping my mood up, I’ve learned how to keep myself spiritually in tune, mentally and emotionally well, physically fit, and I started feeling stronger and stronger. My attitude started getting better and better,” he said. “The fact that I’ve gotten back to Snowbird Oktoberfest, to me, it’s incredible. This is the happiest I’ve been in a long, long time.”

Copyright 2023 KSL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say (left to right) Darrien Ward, Prince Arnold, Kristin Vanschoyck, Madison Zuk, Anisa...
Police: Several fast-food employees allegedly stole money to bail out inmates
Victoria Saulter, 27, was booked Oct. 3 with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, an offense...
Orleans daycare worker accused of deliberately burning infant’s hand in scalding water, NOPD says
In upper right corner, New Orleans police can be seen investigating the shooting of two people...
Woman shoots two people on Bourbon Street early Saturday, NOPD says
Arrest graphic
Junior high student arrested after discovery of ‘hit list’ at Mandeville school
Kaylee Timonet
Walker High Principal reinstates privileges for senior after dancing video makes headlines; Mom says ‘Too little, too late’

Latest News

Former NFL player Sergio Brown was arrested in connection with his mother's death.
Former NFL player Sergio Brown arrested in connection with mother’s death
A Colorado woman is worried her husband's remains are among the 115 bodies found improperly...
Woman’s husband might be among bodies at funeral home under investigation
Palestinians inspect the damage of destroyed building after Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis,...
As strikes devastate Gaza, Israel forms unity government to oversee war sparked by Hamas attack
Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
Former President Donald Trump addresses an audience during a campaign event, Monday, Oct. 9,...
Trump’s financial statements were key to getting loans, ex-bank official tells fraud trial