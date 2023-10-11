Bruce: Rain ends tonight; Breezy as we await another fall front Saturday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The much expected and welcomed rain arrived today. As it moves out tonight, we are in for another dry stretch over the next 5-7 days. Expect 20 to 30 mph winds through the overnight hours as winds diminish during the day Thursday.

Bruce: The rainy blustery weather is coming to an end this evening as drier skies move back in. It will stay breezy but feel nice. Our next cold front arrives Saturday and brings back the taste of fall Saturday afternoon into early next week. pic.twitter.com/xDBFz2pGvG — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) October 11, 2023

Friday we could see a stray shower as most will stay dry. A stray shower ahead of our next cold front that will push through by early Saturday bringing sunny, breezy and cool conditions back for the weekend. The fall feels will return late Saturday extending through mid next week.

