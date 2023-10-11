BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Rain ends tonight; Breezy as we await another fall front Saturday

Bruce: Rain ends tonight as we stay breezy; next fall front arrives Saturday evening
Bruce: Rain ends tonight as we stay breezy; next fall front arrives Saturday evening(maxuser | FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The much expected and welcomed rain arrived today. As it moves out tonight, we are in for another dry stretch over the next 5-7 days. Expect 20 to 30 mph winds through the overnight hours as winds diminish during the day Thursday.

Friday we could see a stray shower as most will stay dry. A stray shower ahead of our next cold front that will push through by early Saturday bringing sunny, breezy and cool conditions back for the weekend. The fall feels will return late Saturday extending through mid next week.

Morning weather update for Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 6 a.m.