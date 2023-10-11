Bruce: Rain ends tonight; Breezy as we await another fall front Saturday
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The much expected and welcomed rain arrived today. As it moves out tonight, we are in for another dry stretch over the next 5-7 days. Expect 20 to 30 mph winds through the overnight hours as winds diminish during the day Thursday.
Friday we could see a stray shower as most will stay dry. A stray shower ahead of our next cold front that will push through by early Saturday bringing sunny, breezy and cool conditions back for the weekend. The fall feels will return late Saturday extending through mid next week.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.
Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.