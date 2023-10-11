City cracks down on illegal street vendors in French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department said it’s fighting what it calls an “uptick” in illegal street vending in and around the French Quarter, conducting enforcement sweeps alongside city, state and federal agencies.

NOPD said its working with the city’s Health Department, Bureau of Revenue and Department of Safety and Permitting, along with the Louisiana Office of Wildlife and Fisheries and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

The latest sweeps, which took place over the weekend, netted results.

On Friday (Oct. 6):

Canal Street 1 summons issued to a food truck 1 summons issued to an alcoholic beverage vendor in which ATC destroyed approximately 60 containers of alcohol 1 summons issued to vendor using reptiles and charging for photos 2 summonses issued for vendors selling articles of clothing

Bourbon Street 2 summonses issued to “shot girls” 1 business cited for no occupational license ATC violation for serving alcohol outside 1 business cited - No ATC license posted 7 businesses - Speaker placement warnings 11 business checks 9 Tarot card readers warned 3 chess gamers warned 3 snake handlers warned 4 citations issued to party bus 2 photo solicitors warned 1 gun arrest (400 block of Bourbon Street)



On Saturday (Oct. 7):

Canal Street 3 summonses issued to party bus No vendors cited 1 dirt bike confiscated Parking violations - 10 citations issued

Bourbon Street No reptile handlers observed 5 summonses issued to “shot girls” 3 Tarot card readers - No action taken 5 street performers removed from Bourbon Street



In a statement, the NOPD said, “There has been an uptick recently in the Eighth District concerning the illegal vending (e.g., shot girls, BBQ grills, exotic animals on display for monetary gains, golf carts operating as rideshare drivers, illegal marijuana sales and street performers with loud music). NOPD’s Eighth District is aware of the situation and taking enforcement action. We are currently working on a long-term, sustainable plan with all the pertinent city entities to combat this nuisance and criminal activity.”

Sources provided to Fox 8 photos showing the types of vendors the city says it wants to crack down on: large, unlicensed pop-up musical performances, snake handlers, “shot girls,” illegal food vendors and marijuana sellers.

“The French Quarter is a place to come and have fun, but to also be respected,” said Councilman Freddie King, who represents the district. “Everything from marijuana to alcohol to wrapping pythons around individuals’ necks, that’s not safe for residents of the city and French Quarter, business owners, visitors or workers.”

King said enforcement is not meant to target street performers or other “culture bearers,” but the more serious violations which pose a risk to public safety.

“You can’t have unlicensed people selling alcohol on the streets. That’s not a part of anyone’s culture at any time,” he said. “Selling alcohol to underage people ... you can’t have individuals selling edibles that may be laced with who knows what.”

Both King and Howie Kaplan, the city’s Director of Nighttime Economy, said the purpose of the sweeps is to make the French Quarter safer for tourists, businesses and residents.

“We’re talking about ‘shot girls’ selling who knows what on the street,” Kaplan said. “We’re talking about people selling drugs, people standing there with snakes. That’s not part of our cultural history.

“When we’re talking about public safety, when we’re talking about all of these pieces that make the Quarter what it is, we need to be protecting businesses, we need to be protecting culture bearers, musicians and there are legitimate vendors.”

The NOPD said it is working on a long-term plan to address these issues alongside all the governmental entities involved.

