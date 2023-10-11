Deputy presence after weapon found, fight at Loranger High Tuesday

BBB Accredited Business
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A significant law enforcement presence is on campus at Loranger High School for safety measures after a fight on Tuesday (Oct. 10) led to the removal of a student and a weapon.

The school is assuring parents that the presence of deputies on campus Wednesday (Oct. 11) is just a safety precaution.

Following an altercation on campus, Loranger principal Amber Anthony said that a fellow student sent a tip to the school and to law enforcement that a student intended to threaten harm via social media, which prompted a response from sheriff’s deputies.

After arrival on Tuesday, deputies removed what the school described as a “weapon” and removed the student in question from campus, Anthony said.

Anthony said that the student will be disciplined according to the Student Code of Conduct.

Loranger High was on lockdown Tuesday in the aftermath of the fight, prompting rumors that a student had been stabbed, claims that Anthony said are not true.

“There was an altercation on campus this morning; however, no one was stabbed. The campus is currently on lockdown and TPSO is on campus to ensure everything is safe before students are allowed to change classes,” Anthony said.

