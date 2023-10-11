First Alert Weather Day - Rain likely through the day with gusty winds

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared by Your Weather Authority as widespread rain and gusty winds are expected across the region today as this Gulf low moves along the coast.

The low pressure area is beginning to come together south of Louisiana which will allow for radar to continue to fill in through the morning. Rain will increase in coverage and intensity by the lunch hour and then continue for most of the area. Like has been talked about the past few days, this rain will be in the form of showers with the heavier storms remaining off the coast. The track of the low is key to where the heaviest of rainfall goes and that low’s track doesn’t look to landfall in Louisiana.

When all is said and done by tonight, rainfall totals should be around an inch across our inland locations with maybe a little higher totals down at the immediate coast. Winds will become gusty as the low wraps up this afternoon and evening, we are expecting wind gusts around 30-40 mph.

All of this mess is out of here overnight tonight leading us into a much calmer Thursday forecast. In fact, the sun may return Thursday with highs in the 70s. Our next front’s arrival is still anticipated at the start of the weekend so for Friday it’s still going to be warm and humid. Highs on Friday likely jump into the middle 80s but the weekend into early next week look like beautiful fall weather.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.