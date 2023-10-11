Hammond elementary school on lockdown due to ‘possible act of violence’ near campus
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - The campus of Hammond Westside Montessori is on lockdown Wednesday (Oct. 11) morning after teachers and staff received notice of a “possible act of violence” near campus.
A schoolwide message confirmed that there would be a police presence on campus and that law enforcement is investigating a tip to the school system’s “P3″ app, which acts as a messaging system to report possible school threats to law enforcement and school officials simultaneously.
Hammond Westside is a school for grades Pre-K through 8th.
This is a developing story.
