Hammond elementary school on lockdown due to ‘possible act of violence’ near campus

Hammond Westside Montessori School
Hammond Westside Montessori School(Fox 8)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - The campus of Hammond Westside Montessori is on lockdown Wednesday (Oct. 11) morning after teachers and staff received notice of a “possible act of violence” near campus.

A schoolwide message confirmed that there would be a police presence on campus and that law enforcement is investigating a tip to the school system’s “P3″ app, which acts as a messaging system to report possible school threats to law enforcement and school officials simultaneously.

The campus of Hammond Westside Montessori is on lockdown Wednesday (Oct. 11) morning after...
The campus of Hammond Westside Montessori is on lockdown Wednesday (Oct. 11) morning after teachers and staff received notice of a “possible act of violence” near campus.(Fox 8)

Hammond Westside is a school for grades Pre-K through 8th.

This is a developing story.

