Hammond elementary school on lockdown due to ‘possible act of violence’ near campus

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - The campus of Hammond Westside Montessori is on lockdown Wednesday (Oct. 11) morning after teachers and staff received notice of a “possible act of violence” near campus.

A schoolwide message confirmed that there would be a police presence on campus and that law enforcement is investigating a tip to the school system’s “P3″ app, which acts as a messaging system to report possible school threats to law enforcement and school officials simultaneously.

The campus of Hammond Westside Montessori is on lockdown Wednesday (Oct. 11) morning after teachers and staff received notice of a “possible act of violence” near campus. (Fox 8)

Hammond Westside is a school for grades Pre-K through 8th.

This is a developing story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.