Interim Superintendent Kirkpatrick clears first hurdle of confirmation process

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Governmental Affairs Committee of the New Orleans City Council voted to move forward with the confirmation process of Interim New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick.

Before diving into Kirkpatrick’s experience and plans for NOPD, City Councilmember Helena Moreno addressed what she called the elephant in the room.

“I think many of us would have liked to have the opportunity to have Chief [Michelle] Woodfork before us. This is with all due difference to the nominee, Ms. Kirkpatrick,” Moreno said.

Mayor Latoya Cantrell said her decision to nominate Kirkpatrick is based on her years of experience and knowledge navigating consent decrees.

“We’re lucky to have a leader like Kirkpatrick who stepped up and wants to join the New Orleans Police Department and lead us into the future,” Cantrell said.

For more than three hours, Kirkpatrick fielded questions from the council and covered a variety of topics including recruitment, retention, crime fighting strategies and the consent decree. She says she knows New Orleans is unique and that she will have to learn from the community.

“If we’re not trusted, we will not get the information we need,” Kirkpatrick said. “Solvability rates are indicators of if there is a fractured relationship between police and the community. It is possible to rebuild fractured relationships.”

Kirkpatrick also addressed complaints and investigations against officers. She believes minor infractions need to be addressed swiftly and with certainty. Meanwhile, she says high profile cases should not be investigated in house.

“High profile cases, no matter what, they were were given out of house for the investigation,” Kirkpatrick said. “They were not completed in house. I would want to advance that as policy to remove all issues.”

Kirkpatrick maintains that she will work with Mayor Cantrell and the City Council, but she said she will not be micromanaged.

“There is one chief of the department. I am independent and I take everybody’s guidance and input. I serve all of you, but if you want a shadow chief, I am not your lady,” Kirkpatrick said. “Do not confirm me. I’ll tell you that right now.”

During next Thursday’s council meeting, Kirkpatrick will need majority support to be confirmed.

