Man convicted of killing 3 Nicholls students in DWI crash faces up to 50 years in prison

THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - After a Lafourche Parish jury found 39-year-old Joey Clement guilty of causing a fatal DWI crash that claimed the lives of three Nicholls State University students, he returned to court on Wednesday (Oct. 11) facing a potential 50-year prison sentence.

The victims, identified as Hali Coss and Michaela Bowling, both 18 years old and 19-year-old Lily Dufrene, were killed over Thanksgiving weekend in 2021.

Clement, a four-time DWI offender, was found guilty of two counts of vehicular homicide and one count of negligent homicide following a trial that began on August 21. The jury’s deliberation concluded after approximately five hours on August 24, resulting in his conviction.

Louisiana State Police reported that Clement’s blood alcohol level was 0.16 percent at the time of the crash, well above the legal limit.

The collision occurred when Clement’s Ford F-150 crossed the center line and collided head-on with the victims’ SUV. Authorities arrested Clement on his fourth DWI offense. Both vehicles were engulfed in flames, and the students were pronounced dead at the scene. Clement suffered minor injuries.

Jurors convict man accused of killing 3 Nicholls State students while drunk driving crash

The prosecution argued that the victims were innocent of any wrongdoing, contending that Clement’s intoxicated state and reckless driving were the primary factors in the fatal crash. Clement’s defense maintained that it was the victims’ SUV that crossed into his lane, and they disputed that alcohol consumption automatically equates to guilt in the vehicular homicide charges.

Prosecutors also highlighted that Dufrene, the SUV’s driver, had not consumed alcohol, and they revealed that Clement admitted to drinking multiple alcoholic beverages in addition to prescription medications Adderall and Zoloft prior to the accident.

Clement faces up to 50 years in prison.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.