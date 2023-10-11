Nicondra: Your Weather Authority First Alert

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The promised Gulf Low is pushing rain across southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Light to moderate rain with a few heavy down pours imbedded will continue through the afternoon. Gusty winds will also increase through the day. Expect 20 to 30 mph winds for much of the area with some peak gust in the 40 mph plus range late this evening. The strongest winds are expected late evening between 8pm and 10 pm after most of the shower activity has ended. Looking ahead Thursday will be mostly dry and the winds retreat. Friday we could see some spotty showers ahead of our next cold front that will push through by early Saturday bringing sunny, breezy and cool conditions back for the weekend.

