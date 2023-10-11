BBB Accredited Business
Retrial of Cardell Hayes moved to January 2024

Cardell Hayes has new trial date for 2016 killing of former Saints star Will Smith
Cardell Hayes has new trial date for 2016 killing of former Saints star Will Smith
By Ken Daley
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The retrial of Cardell Hayes has been rescheduled again, this time to Jan. 22, 2024, according to Orleans Parish court records.

State prosecutors and Hayes’ defense attorneys mutually agreed on the new trial date, records show.

The manslaughter trial for the man already convicted once of killing former Saints defensive star Will Smith during an April 2016 road-rage incident in the Lower Garden District had been set to start two weeks later, on Feb. 5, 2024.

The New Orleans Advocate, citing “two sources with knowledge of the plea deal,” reported last month that Hayes intended to plead guilty on Sept. 20, the previous scheduled trial date. That guilty plea never materialized.

“It’s deeply frustrating that we had a date locked in, and they said that they wanted to plead guilty as charged, no reduction of the charge,” Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams said last month.

“There was never, never a plea in place and Cardell was never going to come in this morning and plead guilty,” defense attorney John Fuller responded. “I attribute that rumor to some ill-meaning sources.”

The new Jan. 22 trial date was approved by Criminal District Court Judge Camille Buras, the same judge who sentenced Hayes to serve 25 of a possible 40 years when he first was convicted of manslaughter and attempted manslaughter in December 2016.

That conviction and sentence eventually was vacated by a U.S. Supreme Court ruling, because Hayes was convicted by a non-unanimous jury. That panel voted 10-2 to convict him of the lesser crime of manslaughter at the end of a nine-day murder trial.

At the time, only 10 votes were needed to convict Louisiana defendants of major felony crimes under state law that has since been changed.

Hayes served less than five years of the sentence and has been free on bond since March 2021 awaiting his second trial.

