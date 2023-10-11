Scalise makes pitch to fellow Republicans for House Speaker job

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana talks to the media after making his pitch to fellow Republicans for the House Speaker job. (Source: WVUE)

Washington D.C.(WVUE) - Tuesday was a big night for House Majority Leader Steve, a Republican for Louisiana.

Scalise made his pitch for the House Speaker’s job during a closed-door conclave with fellow Republicans in the U.S. House.

The meeting lasted more than two hours and afterward Scalise who currently has the second most powerful position in the House said he has built strong coalitions.

“We’ve been building a great coalition amongst my colleagues from every swath of the conference but obviously we just had a great forum in the full conference but what people have really liked about my approach is that I’ve been a unifier, I’ve been someone that’s built coalitions throughout my entire career and we’ve delivered big wins,” said Scalise.

The other Republican in the race is Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan who chairs the House Judiciary Committee.

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy who was ousted last week said he asked his supporters not to nominate him for the post.

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-South Carolina showed up in a white shirt with a huge red “A” emblazoned on it.

She said she wore it because she had been ostracized over her vote to remove McCarthy as House Speaker.

“I ‘m wearing the scarlet letter after the week that I just had last week being a woman up here and being demonized for vote and for my voice,” said Mace.

Scalise was mum when asked what he told his fellow Republicans during the private meeting.

But he made it clear that it is important to have a speaker soon.

“There are things happening in the world that need to be addressed right now, we need to get back to work,” said Scalise.

On Wednesday, Republicans huddle behind closed doors again to vote on their favorite for House Speaker. If they coalesce around one of them then it is possible a vote could taken in the House of Representatives later in the day.

Scalise and Jordan would need 217 votes on the House floor to win.

DEMOCRATS MET HERE AT THE CAPITOL AS WELL THIS EVENING TO DISCUSS THEIR STRATEGY JUST IN CASE THERE IS A FLOOR VOTE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON ON A NEW HOUSE SPEAKER.

