Southeastern men and women’s basketball picked as preseason favorites to win Southland Conference title

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Both Southeastern Louisiana’s men’s and women’s basketball programs were picked as the preseason favorite to win the Southland Conference title as the result of a coach’s poll taken at Media Day this week.

Coach Ayla Guzzardo’s Lady Lions are coming off the best season in program history in which they landed their first-ever NCAA National Championship Tournament appearance, falling to National Champion Runners Up Iowa, led by Caitlin Clark, 95-43 in the opening round.

The Lady Lions finished the 2022-23 season with a 21-10 overall record, qualifying as the SLC Regular Season Co-Champions and the winner of the SLC Tournament.

Eight players are returning for Southeastern, headlined by former Ponchatoula High star Hailey Giaratano, averaging 12.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game.

In another first for Southeastern, the Lady Lions will host Tickfaw native Kim Mulkey and National Champions LSU at the newly renamed Pride Roofing University Center on Nov. 17 at 7 p.m.

SLU MEN

In what is expected to be a hotly contested conference race on the men’s side, Southeastern received six first-place votes to edge out Will Wade and McNeese by two votes as favorites to win the SLC.

The Lions also landed three players on the preseason All-Southland team: Roger McFarlane, Nick Caldwell, and Alec Woodard.

McFarlane, a junior guard from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., was named to the first team after finishing as a First Team All-Conference performer in 2022-23. During his sophomore campaign, McFarlane averaged 12.3 points per game on 43.8% shooting, including 40.2% from above the three-point arc, and led SLU by averaging 8.2 rebounds per game. He’s the top scorer and rebounder returning to the Lions in 2023-24 from the 2022-23 squad.

Caldwell, a senior guard/forward from Prairieville, La., is coming off a season where he averaged 11.1 points per game and 5.4 rebounds per game, hitting 51.1% of his shots and 37.5% from three. He also led the Lions in blocked shots with 28 total blocks on the year.

Woodard, a graduate guard from Rutledge, Ga., earned a spot on the preseason second team as he comes off a season where he hit 53.4% of his shots and 45.6% from above the arc, averaging 8.5 points per game and 3.6 rebounds a contest. He has the highest three-point percentage returning from the 2022-23 SLU squad.

The Lions will tip off the regular season on Nov. 6 in Hammond as they host Div. II Delta State.

