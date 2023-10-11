Taylor Swift set to conquer the box office with ‘The Eras Tour’
(CNN) – Taylor Swift fans and theater owners are counting down to this weekend when the performer’s career-spanning concert arrives in movie theaters.
The singer’s late-August announcement that a film of her Eras Tour would hit theaters took everyone by surprise.
Box office analyst Paul Dergarabedian said fans immediately began buying advance tickets like it was a Taylor Swift tour.
“They had presales that were reported to be early on, within the first 24 hours, at about $29 million,” Dergarabedian said.
Several theater chains are reporting record pre-sales.
“Eras” isn’t the only major music tour headed to theaters.
“Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce,” chronicling the tour that drew $2.7 million fans figures to bring more to theaters when it opens Dec. 1.
