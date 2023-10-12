Bruce: Dry skies are back despite more clouds; Cold front arrive this weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Dry skies are back despite dry skies and mild temps. Our next weather maker will be on the way Saturday as another fall front arrives. The strong winds have subsided for now as they pick up behind the cold front late Saturday. Friday into midday Saturday, with some breaks in the clouds, we will manage to bump up temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Bruce: After winds and rain have moved out, we will see mostly dry skies through the weekend as another fall front arrives. It will come through dry Saturday afternoon bringing gusty north winds and a nice cool fall feel. It will last all the way into mid next week. pic.twitter.com/oT3lsc4cQM — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) October 12, 2023

Friday will be warmer with highs in the 80s and more sun ahead of our next front that moves in for the weekend. Get ready for perfect fall weather with a mostly clear sky and cool seasonable temperatures. It should be great for viewing the Annular Eclipse on Saturday. Make sure to use proper eye protection or an indirect viewer. Our area will see 70 to 80 percent coverage of the sun peaking around Noon.

