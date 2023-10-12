BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Bruce: Dry skies are back despite more clouds; Cold front arrive this weekend

Bruce: Another fall front arrives this weekend
Bruce: Another fall front arrives this weekend(maxuser | FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Dry skies are back despite dry skies and mild temps. Our next weather maker will be on the way Saturday as another fall front arrives. The strong winds have subsided for now as they pick up behind the cold front late Saturday. Friday into midday Saturday, with some breaks in the clouds, we will manage to bump up temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Friday will be warmer with highs in the 80s and more sun ahead of our next front that moves in for the weekend. Get ready for perfect fall weather with a mostly clear sky and cool seasonable temperatures. It should be great for viewing the Annular Eclipse on Saturday. Make sure to use proper eye protection or an indirect viewer. Our area will see 70 to 80 percent coverage of the sun peaking around Noon.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say (left to right) Darrien Ward, Prince Arnold, Kristin Vanschoyck, Madison Zuk, Anisa...
Police: Several fast-food employees allegedly stole money to bail out inmates
Victoria Saulter, 27, was booked Oct. 3 with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, an offense...
Orleans daycare worker accused of deliberately burning infant’s hand in scalding water, NOPD says
In upper right corner, New Orleans police can be seen investigating the shooting of two people...
Woman shoots two people on Bourbon Street early Saturday, NOPD says
Arrest graphic
Junior high student arrested after discovery of ‘hit list’ at Mandeville school
Kaylee Timonet
Walker High Principal reinstates privileges for senior after dancing video makes headlines; Mom says ‘Too little, too late’

Latest News

FILE - In this May 20, 2012, file photo, the annular solar eclipse produces flare through a...
How to see this weekend’s solar eclipse
Overnight Friday into Saturday our next cold front will settle across the area.
Nicondra: Drier Thursday and looking ahead to another Fall front for the weekend
Next 3 Days
Clouds linger for today but the rain/wind have moved on
Afternoon weather update for Thursday, Oct. 12