Clouds linger for today but the rain/wind have moved on

Highs will be held down in the 70s
Next 3 Days(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The rain/wind have moved on but clouds are likely to linger for a good duration of your Thursday.

Keeping the clouds around will make for a tough temperature forecast later this afternoon. Underneath the cloud deck temps won’t warm much but as we get some sunny peeks for the second half of the day, we should see a jump to the lower to middle 70s. Overall, it will be a cool and at times gloomy Thursday but I guess that’s better than yesterday.

Looking ahead to the weekend, our latest cold front is on the way. It won’t make it to us on Friday so expect a nice warm up out ahead of it. In fact, highs should jump easily into the 80s to round out the week but the drop is coming for the weekend. Highs quickly fall back into the 70s with a northerly breeze kicking up too. This will make for a stretch of perfect fall weather going into next week. Highs around 70 and lows in the 40s and 50s is just perfection. No big rain chances are on the way over the next 7 days.

