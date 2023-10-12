Female shot, injured in New Orleans East shooting, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD is investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that injured a female Thursday afternoon (Oct. 12).

Police say it happened in the 6200 block of Morrison Avenue before 4 p.m. A female was found suffering from a gunshot wound to her body.

She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No further details are available at this time.

