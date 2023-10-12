BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Female shot, injured in New Orleans East shooting, police say

Police lights and caution tape.f
Police lights and caution tape.f(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD is investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that injured a female Thursday afternoon (Oct. 12).

Police say it happened in the 6200 block of Morrison Avenue before 4 p.m. A female was found suffering from a gunshot wound to her body.

She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No further details are available at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say (left to right) Darrien Ward, Prince Arnold, Kristin Vanschoyck, Madison Zuk, Anisa...
Police: Several fast-food employees allegedly stole money to bail out inmates
Victoria Saulter, 27, was booked Oct. 3 with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, an offense...
Orleans daycare worker accused of deliberately burning infant’s hand in scalding water, NOPD says
In upper right corner, New Orleans police can be seen investigating the shooting of two people...
Woman shoots two people on Bourbon Street early Saturday, NOPD says
Arrest graphic
Junior high student arrested after discovery of ‘hit list’ at Mandeville school
Kaylee Timonet
Walker High Principal reinstates privileges for senior after dancing video makes headlines; Mom says ‘Too little, too late’

Latest News

Israeli Americans in New Orleans react to Hamas attacks at former home
Israeli-Americans in New Orleans watch in horror amid homeland strife
The Jefferson Parish School Board will vote on zone maps to decide where students will attend...
Investigation launched into Jeff. Parish school closures over discrimination concerns
Israeli Americans in New Orleans react to Hamas attacks at former home
Israeli Americans in New Orleans react to Hamas attacks at former home
Plane Crash graphic
Small plane crashes in cane field in St. Mary Parish, officials say