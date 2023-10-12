Female shot, injured in New Orleans East shooting, police say
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD is investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that injured a female Thursday afternoon (Oct. 12).
Police say it happened in the 6200 block of Morrison Avenue before 4 p.m. A female was found suffering from a gunshot wound to her body.
She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
No further details are available at this time.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.
Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.