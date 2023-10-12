Investigation launched into Jeff. Parish school closures over discrimination concerns

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The Department of Education Office for Civil Rights is investigating the Jefferson Parish public school system for possible discrimination following school closures due to declining enrollment.

This summer, the district merged and closed schools to allocate resources efficiently with lower student enrollment.

The investigation aims to determine if the school closures disproportionately affected Black, Latino, and disabled students. It was prompted by a complaint from the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), claiming harm to the district’s diverse student body.

“We hope that the school district, much like it did a few years ago, decides to comply with federal laws,” SPLC attorney Luz Lopez said.

Lopez says the consolidation plan closed down schools that Black and Latino students primarily relied upon and campuses that had the resources/infrastructure to cater to disabled students. The SPLC complaint alleges the school district violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

“Under Title VI and the American Disability Act that should not be happening,” Lopez said. “White students make up about 25-30 percent of the school district. The rest is Latine and Black.”

One school affected was Washington Elementary in Kenner, which primarily served Black and Spanish-speaking students and was a pillar of the community for generations.

Advocates with the Supporters of Washington STEM group say the closure has been heartbreaking. They are striving to repurpose the closed school as a community center since the school board no longer uses it for educational purposes.

“We want to make sure that our students of color are receiving every opportunity they have to thrive, grow and prosper and not be all of the sudden moved,” Debra Houston Edwards, Chair of Supporters of Washington STEM, said.

The consolidation plan went into effect over the summer, with students and families making the adjustments months ago at the start of the school year. Many advocates say the complaints have been plentiful.

“There’s a lot of frustration and nothing being done about it,” Dianne Schnell, former Jefferson Parish School Board member, said. “This is a civil rights violation at this point if you are not serving the students that are enrolled.

Schnell says some parents and students whose schools were closed have had issues getting to their new schools, accessing resources, and enrolling in programs. She also says the issue is amplified for students and families who primarily speak Spanish.

“They feel uncomfortable. They feel like they are in a strange location. The parents don’t know where to go. They don’t know who to ask for things,” she said.

A spokesperson for Jefferson Parish Public Schools has not returned our request for comment.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.