BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Israeli-Americans in New Orleans watch in horror amid homeland strife

By Rob Masson
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Israeli Americans in New Orleans are grappling with terror from afar as their homeland endures renewed conflict.

Yakir Katz, a former member of the Israeli military now residing in New Orleans, is anxious as his mother had to leave her residence after the discovery of a nearby terrorist. Katz’s mother sought shelter from Hamas attacks.

“There was a terrorist hidden in the chicken house and he was killed,” said Katz.

Tragedy hit closer to home as Talia Katz-Ambrose, a relative of Yakir, learned that her cousin had fallen victim to a Hamas strike at a music festival near her former kibbutz.

“I was emotional, I just broke down and cried,” said Talia.

“She called her mother at 6 AM and told her that she was coming home and the phone went dead two or three days later they found her car riddled with bullets,” said Yakir Katz.

CONTINUING COVERAGE

As desperation in Gaza grows, Israel says it won’t allow aid to flow until Hamas releases hostages

As strikes devastate Gaza, Israel forms unity government to oversee war sparked by Hamas attack

GRAPHIC WARNING: This video contains content that may be disturbing to some viewers.

The kibbutz, once nurtured by the Katz family, is situated perilously close to the Gaza border.

“In my heart, I felt safe, but there were fears that you would be defenseless if somebody came to attack,” said Talia.

That kibbutz was one of the first to come under attack.

“People did come to the fence and they shot at them and they repelled those that came in,” said Yakir.

But many in a neighboring kibbutz were not as fortunate.

“Their father was outside, fighting to defend the kibbutz. One was killed two badly injured and one had his leg amputated, and one was taken,” said Yakir.

The area remains under frequent missile attacks, and the situation of hostages is uncertain. The Katz family acknowledges that there are no easy solutions.

“My main priorities are for the survival of Israel and I want the least amount of people to suffer achieving that goal,” said Talia Katz.

Talia says she has many friends in the Israeli military and she remains in close contact with them. She said something inside of her wants to go over there and help, but right now the best she can do is offer them her support.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say (left to right) Darrien Ward, Prince Arnold, Kristin Vanschoyck, Madison Zuk, Anisa...
Police: Several fast-food employees allegedly stole money to bail out inmates
Victoria Saulter, 27, was booked Oct. 3 with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, an offense...
Orleans daycare worker accused of deliberately burning infant’s hand in scalding water, NOPD says
In upper right corner, New Orleans police can be seen investigating the shooting of two people...
Woman shoots two people on Bourbon Street early Saturday, NOPD says
Arrest graphic
Junior high student arrested after discovery of ‘hit list’ at Mandeville school
Kaylee Timonet
Walker High Principal reinstates privileges for senior after dancing video makes headlines; Mom says ‘Too little, too late’

Latest News

The Jefferson Parish School Board will vote on zone maps to decide where students will attend...
Investigation launched into Jeff. Parish school closures over discrimination concerns
Israeli Americans in New Orleans react to Hamas attacks at former home
Israeli Americans in New Orleans react to Hamas attacks at former home
Police lights and caution tape.f
Female shot, injured in New Orleans East shooting, police say
Plane Crash graphic
Small plane crashes in cane field in St. Mary Parish, officials say