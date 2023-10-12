Israeli-Americans in New Orleans watch in horror amid homeland strife

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Israeli Americans in New Orleans are grappling with terror from afar as their homeland endures renewed conflict.

Yakir Katz, a former member of the Israeli military now residing in New Orleans, is anxious as his mother had to leave her residence after the discovery of a nearby terrorist. Katz’s mother sought shelter from Hamas attacks.

“There was a terrorist hidden in the chicken house and he was killed,” said Katz.

Tragedy hit closer to home as Talia Katz-Ambrose, a relative of Yakir, learned that her cousin had fallen victim to a Hamas strike at a music festival near her former kibbutz.

“I was emotional, I just broke down and cried,” said Talia.

“She called her mother at 6 AM and told her that she was coming home and the phone went dead two or three days later they found her car riddled with bullets,” said Yakir Katz.

GRAPHIC WARNING: This video contains content that may be disturbing to some viewers.

The kibbutz, once nurtured by the Katz family, is situated perilously close to the Gaza border.

“In my heart, I felt safe, but there were fears that you would be defenseless if somebody came to attack,” said Talia.

That kibbutz was one of the first to come under attack.

“People did come to the fence and they shot at them and they repelled those that came in,” said Yakir.

But many in a neighboring kibbutz were not as fortunate.

“Their father was outside, fighting to defend the kibbutz. One was killed two badly injured and one had his leg amputated, and one was taken,” said Yakir.

The area remains under frequent missile attacks, and the situation of hostages is uncertain. The Katz family acknowledges that there are no easy solutions.

“My main priorities are for the survival of Israel and I want the least amount of people to suffer achieving that goal,” said Talia Katz.

Talia says she has many friends in the Israeli military and she remains in close contact with them. She said something inside of her wants to go over there and help, but right now the best she can do is offer them her support.

