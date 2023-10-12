BBB Accredited Business
Locals react to Scalise’s nomination as Speaker of the House

Steve Scalise Majority Leader for the Republicans
Steve Scalise Majority Leader for the Republicans(WAFB)
By David Jones
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
METAIRIE, LA (WVUE) - Reaction is coming in as Metairie Congressman Steve Scalise may take the reins in the U.S. House of Representatives after being nominated on Wednesday (Oct. 11).

Political experts said the House could officially have a speaker as soon as Thursday as Scalise attempts to rally the congressional Republican caucus behind him.

In Scalise’s home of Metairie, voters expressed excitement at the potential of having a speaker from Louisiana.

“It’s good for Louisiana for sure, I think he’s going to do great things for this state. And God knows the state needs it,” said Basile Funti.

Funti and his wife Debbie were at Royal Blend on Wednesday afternoon, a coffee shop in Old Metairie that Scalise frequents.

“There will be earmarks for Louisiana funding,” said Debbie Funti. “It just can’t help but be a good thing for Louisiana.”

The sentiment is shared down the street at The Galley restaurant on Metairie Road.

“Everything’s going to go through him for the final vote between the parties,” said Dennis Patania, owner.

Scalise is a graduate of Archbishop Rummel High School in Metairie and Louisiana State University. He has served in Congress since 2008.

“Historically, the speaker’s home district, home state have gotten a disproportionate share from Congress of funding,” said Fox 8′s political analyst Mike Sherman. “This means on federal flood insurance, which is important to all of us in Southeast Louisiana, that will be a priority for Congress. That means funding for storms and disasters; Louisiana has someone in the leadership of House of Representatives as speaker who can bring funding. There’s untold benefits to a region.”

Dillard University political analyst Robert Collins says it’s not a matter of “if” Scalise will become speaker...but when.

“There are a few members that are unhappy with Steve Scalise and have said that they’re still going to cast their vote for Jim Jordan on the floor. There are a few who’ve said they’re still going to cast their vote for Kevin McCarthy on the floor.”

Republicans are expected to make their first attempt at a full house vote when they convene on Thursday (Oct. 12)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

