Nicondra: Drier Thursday and looking ahead to another Fall front for the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Thursday starts off overcast with lingering clouds and a bit of a breeze still after low pressure slid along the coast bringing a wet and blustery day on Wednesday. Windy conditions brought gusts as high as 52 miles per hour at the Lakefront. Winds are diminishing, but clouds linger across the area today. The clouds should keep temperatures on the cool side in the upper 60s. Where the clouds break some sun will manage to bump up temperatures into the 70s.

Friday will be warmer with highs in the 80s and more sun ahead of our next front that moves in for the weekend. Get ready for perfect fall weather with a mostly clear sky and cool seasonable temperatures. It should be great for viewing the Annular Eclipse on Saturday. Make sure to use proper eye protection or an indirect viewer. Our area will see 70 to 80 percent coverage of the sun peaking around Noon.

