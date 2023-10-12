BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Nicondra: Drier Thursday and looking ahead to another Fall front for the weekend

Cool conditions today with a cloudy sky
Overnight Friday into Saturday our next cold front will settle across the area.
Overnight Friday into Saturday our next cold front will settle across the area.(Maxuser | WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Thursday starts off overcast with lingering clouds and a bit of a breeze still after low pressure slid along the coast bringing a wet and blustery day on Wednesday. Windy conditions brought gusts as high as 52 miles per hour at the Lakefront. Winds are diminishing, but clouds linger across the area today. The clouds should keep temperatures on the cool side in the upper 60s. Where the clouds break some sun will manage to bump up temperatures into the 70s.

Friday will be warmer with highs in the 80s and more sun ahead of our next front that moves in for the weekend. Get ready for perfect fall weather with a mostly clear sky and cool seasonable temperatures. It should be great for viewing the Annular Eclipse on Saturday. Make sure to use proper eye protection or an indirect viewer. Our area will see 70 to 80 percent coverage of the sun peaking around Noon.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say (left to right) Darrien Ward, Prince Arnold, Kristin Vanschoyck, Madison Zuk, Anisa...
Police: Several fast-food employees allegedly stole money to bail out inmates
Victoria Saulter, 27, was booked Oct. 3 with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, an offense...
Orleans daycare worker accused of deliberately burning infant’s hand in scalding water, NOPD says
In upper right corner, New Orleans police can be seen investigating the shooting of two people...
Woman shoots two people on Bourbon Street early Saturday, NOPD says
Arrest graphic
Junior high student arrested after discovery of ‘hit list’ at Mandeville school
Kaylee Timonet
Walker High Principal reinstates privileges for senior after dancing video makes headlines; Mom says ‘Too little, too late’

Latest News

Next 3 Days
Clouds linger for today but the rain/wind have moved on
Morning weather update for Thursday, Oct. 12 at 6 a.m.
Evening weather update for Wednesday, Oct. 11
Bruce: Rain ends tonight as we stay breezy; next fall front arrives Saturday evening
Bruce: Rain ends tonight; Breezy as we await another fall front Saturday