Slidell man indicted in fatal shooting of 26-year-old man

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - A Slidell man has been indicted for second-degree murder, according to District Attorney Warren Montgomery.

Jamiel Miller, 25, received an indictment in the 22nd Judicial District Court Wednesday (Oct. 11).

He’s accused of gunning down 26-year-old Tavante Williamson in the 1400 block of Gause Boulevard.

READ MORE Man arrested in shooting death of 26-year-old in Slidell

Miller was also indicted for obstruction of justice by tampering with evidence.

Detective Scott O’Shaughnessy of the Slidell Police Department investigated the case. Assistant District Attorney Blake Peters presented the case to the Grand Jury.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.