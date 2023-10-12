BBB Accredited Business
Slidell man indicted in fatal shooting of 26-year-old man

Jamiel Naquon Miller, 25, is accused of gunning down 26-year-old Travante Williamson in the...
Jamiel Naquon Miller, 25, is accused of gunning down 26-year-old Travante Williamson in the 1400 block of Gause Boulevard.(Slidell PD)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - A Slidell man has been indicted for second-degree murder, according to District Attorney Warren Montgomery.

Jamiel Miller, 25, received an indictment in the 22nd Judicial District Court Wednesday (Oct. 11).

He’s accused of gunning down 26-year-old Tavante Williamson in the 1400 block of Gause Boulevard.

Miller was also indicted for obstruction of justice by tampering with evidence.

Detective Scott O’Shaughnessy of the Slidell Police Department investigated the case. Assistant District Attorney Blake Peters presented the case to the Grand Jury.

