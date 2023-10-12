BBB Accredited Business
Small plane crashes in cane field in St. Mary Parish, officials say

Plane Crash graphic
Plane Crash graphic(AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PATTERSON, La. (WVUE) - A small plane crashed in a cane field Thursday (Oct. 12) near the Patterson Airport.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office says the call came in around 3:25 p.m.

Details were limited, other than the plane crashed in a cane field near the airport, which is on Hwy. 182, just off of Hwy. 90. It is unknown how many passengers were on board or if there were any injuries.

A local radio station, KQKI 95.3 FM was streaming live from the scene.

Check back for updates.

