Small plane crashes in cane field in St. Mary Parish, officials say

PATTERSON, La. (WVUE) - A small plane crashed in a cane field Thursday (Oct. 12) near the Patterson Airport.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office says the call came in around 3:25 p.m.

Details were limited, other than the plane crashed in a cane field near the airport, which is on Hwy. 182, just off of Hwy. 90. It is unknown how many passengers were on board or if there were any injuries.

A local radio station, KQKI 95.3 FM was streaming live from the scene.

Update on Patterson Plane Crash https://t.co/5IunfIxAQ4 — KQKI 95.3 FM (@kqki953) October 12, 2023

Check back for updates.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.