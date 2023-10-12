Small plane crashes in cane field in St. Mary Parish, officials say
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PATTERSON, La. (WVUE) - A small plane crashed in a cane field Thursday (Oct. 12) near the Patterson Airport.
The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office says the call came in around 3:25 p.m.
Details were limited, other than the plane crashed in a cane field near the airport, which is on Hwy. 182, just off of Hwy. 90. It is unknown how many passengers were on board or if there were any injuries.
A local radio station, KQKI 95.3 FM was streaming live from the scene.
Check back for updates.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.
Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.