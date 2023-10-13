2024 Krewe of Little Rascals parade canceled after co-founder dies
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
METAIRIE, LA (WVUE) - The Krewe of Little Rascals has canceled its 2024 parade due to the death of co-founder Jack Spittler.
Known for its distinction as the longest-running Mardi Gras children’s parade, the Krewe has paraded 38 times over its 41-year history.
