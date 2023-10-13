2024 Krewe of Little Rascals parade canceled after co-founder dies

METAIRIE, LA (WVUE) - The Krewe of Little Rascals has canceled its 2024 parade due to the death of co-founder Jack Spittler.

Known for its distinction as the longest-running Mardi Gras children’s parade, the Krewe has paraded 38 times over its 41-year history.

This story is developing.

