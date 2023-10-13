Alt-country stars Zach Bryan and Jason Isbell announce 2024 New Orleans tour stop at Caesar’s Superdome

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Country music’s newest wave has been sweeping the nation the past year and several of the genre’s breakout stars have been coming through Louisiana.

This week, viral star Zach Bryan and Americana recording vet Jason Isbell both announced extensions to their current tours and combining for three dates in 2024. Of the three dates shared by Bryan and Isbell, the duo will roll through New Orleans on July 25 at the Caesars Superdome with special guest Levi Turner.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Oct. 20 here.

Three more shows with Zach Bryan have been added in 2024:



6/20/2024: Detroit, MI - Ford Field

7/25/2024: New Orleans, LA - Caesars Superdome

7/27/2024: Houston, TX - NRG Stadium



Tickets go on sale Friday 10/20 at 10am local.



More info at https://t.co/puAKRakMyf pic.twitter.com/8z99f0Cx8O — Southeastern Records (@SoutheasternRec) October 9, 2023

A performance in the Superdome for Bryan in what will be just his second performance in New Orleans marks the sudden ascent for the young songwriter who broke the all-time concert attendance record at Smoothie King Center in May of this year. Bryan is likely the biggest name of new-wave country stars who went from unknown to household name by posting content to the social media video platform TikTok during the pandemic. In Bryan’s case, his star rose high enough that it inked him a major label deal with Warner this year in February.

READ MORE Country artists who became famous by going viral on TikTok

Bryan’s tour is in support of his major-label debut album “Quittin’ Time”, which features veteran acts like Turnpike Troubadours and Kacey Musgraves joining on select dates in support. Isbell is currently on tour supporting his highly acclaimed “Weathervanes”.

Isbell has had a busy year with no slowing down in sight. He performed a sold-out show at The Orpheum last month and recently released a 10th-anniversary version of his breakout album “Southeastern”, coupled with live shows in support. Earlier this year, an HBO documentary about his life and career was released and his major film acting debut in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon is set to hit the big screen later this month.

Isbell first gained notoriety as a guitarist and singer in the punk/alt-country/rock band Drive-By Truckers coming out of Muscle Shoals, Alabama. For the better part of the past decade, Isbell has been of the biggest names in adult alternative music.

READ MORE Southern Rock artist Jason Isbell releases dates for album, tour, doc and major acting debut in 2023

It’s been a big year for country in the Big Easy, Garth Brooks and North Louisiana native Lainey Wilson headlined the Sugar Bowl Country Kickoff Show in September and Tyler Childers performed in front of a sold-out crowd at The Fillmore in April. In 2022, bluegrass guitar master Billy Strings did back-to-back sold-out shows at UNO Lakefront Arena for New Year’s Eve weekend and he’ll return the same weekend at the end of this year to play three-strait nights.

READ MORE Billy Strings closing out 2023 with 3 nights in New Orleans

Also this month, in Lafayette, megastar Chris Stapleton and rising name Charley Crockett came to the Cajun Dome.

