Another strong cold front for the weekend

Highs dip back to the 70s and maybe even 60s into the weekend
NOLA Weekend Forecast
By Zack Fradella
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Another strong cold front is poised to bring a multiple day stretch of some really nice fall weather.

That front won’t make it to us today so for your Friday, expect a warm up. The main reason for the warmer feel today will be the return of some sunshine. That should allow for highs to climb into the low 80s across the area. We will be dry though as the rain chances have been eliminated from the forecast.

This weekend is looking like another beauty as we go two for two for October weather weekends. Highs will take quite the dip by Sunday with us struggling to get out of the 60s. That will come with a northerly breeze making it feel even cooler. Expect the perfect fall conditions to last into next week with highs near 70 and lows in the 40s and 50s.

Our next rain chance is probably not for another week.

