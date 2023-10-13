BBB Accredited Business
Armed suspect apprehended after opening fire at NOPD Officers; woman injured

Police lights and caution tape.f
Police lights and caution tape.f(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An armed suspect opened fire at NOPD officers in the 7th Ward Friday afternoon (Oct. 13) while responding to a shooting, police say.

Police were notified about the incident around 1:45 p.m. in the 2000 block of North Dorgenois Street. The call, initially about a shot individual, escalated when officers arrived and were shot at by an armed suspect.

A woman was found with gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital. Her status is not currently known.

No further injuries were reported in this incident.

This story is developing.

