Armed suspect apprehended after pointing gun at NOPD officer; woman injured

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An armed suspect pointed a gun at an NOPD officer Friday afternoon (Oct. 13) in the Seventh Ward, New Orleans police say.

Police were responding to reports that a woman had been shot around 1:27 p.m. in the 2000 block of North Dorgenois Street. A woman was found with gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital. Her condition was not disclosed.

The NOPD said 29-year-old Taylor Berry was booked into the Orleans Justice Center jail with second-degree murder, aggravated assault of a police officer, discharging a firearm during a violent crime and for obstruction of justice.

According to police, an officer arrived to see Berry climbing from a window in the 2600 block of Allen and ordered him to raise his hands. Berry allegedly pointed a gun at the officer, who fired three shots toward Berry. The suspect was not struck by gunfire.

