Bruce; Fall feel is on the way late weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A dry stretch is on the way as a fall front arrives late Saturday. For tonight high school football this evening you may even like a light jacket as temperatures will fall through the 70s. Saturday our next big cold front arrives in the wee hours of the morning. Expect gusty winds and a few clouds, but the front will push through dry.

Bruce: Get ready for another blast of fall air late weekend. This weekend is the solar eclipse hitting its max at 12:07pm our time. weather should be good for viewing. Remember, never look directly at the sun. Have approved UV glasses to enjoy the show. pic.twitter.com/wMwSts91bc — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) October 13, 2023

By the noon hour clouds should be completely out of here just in time to view the partial solar eclipse. The Sun will be covered 70 to 80 percent in our area as the moon passes between Earth and the Sun. The partial eclipse starts at 10:34 am in the New Orleans area with the peak coverage at 12:07 pm and the eclipse ends at 1:46 pm. Remember to only view the eclipse using proper solar glasses not regular sunglasses or an indirect viewing method. Cooler air will continue to filter in with Sunday’s temperatures starting in the low 50s and 60s and only rising to around 70. You could need jackets most of the day and into the start of the work week with morning temperatures on Monday in the 40s for some areas.

