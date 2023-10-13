Clemency hearing denied for death row inmate Antoinette Frank

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - The Pardon Board has denied a new clemency hearing for Antoinette Frank, a former New Orleans police officer currently on death row.

Frank remains the only woman facing the death penalty in the state’s correctional system.

Frank, alongside Rogers LaCaze, was convicted in the 1995 triple homicide of a fellow officer and two restaurant employees in New Orleans East, a case that left an indelible mark on the community.

The refusal to grant another hearing keeps Frank in a precarious position as she was among the 56 inmates on death row petitioning for clemency ahead of Governor John Bel Edwards’ departure from office on January 8.

