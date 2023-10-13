BBB Accredited Business
Deputy shoots fleeing suspect after firearm was drawn, Jefferson sheriff says

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A man fleeing from deputies in Metairie was shot early Friday (Oct. 13) morning after he drew a firearm, said Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital where he’s listed in “stable” condition, and his identity is being withheld at the current time while an investigation is underway, Lopinto said.

Deputies say it all began when they attempted to conduct a “suspicious person” stop in the 3700 block of W. Esplanade. It was at this time deputies say the suspect fled before pulling out a gun. After the gun was drawn, a deputy fired at the suspect, striking him in his lower extremities, Lopinto said.

